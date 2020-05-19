[INFOGRAPHIC] The evolution of iOS

This week saw the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch. Apple also announced that iOS 8, the operating system that will run both of the new iPhones will be made available for download on September 9th, 2014.

In light of the evolutionary change of the iOS, we decided to dig a little deeper to the first ‘iPhone OS’ right through to it’s latest iteration iOS 8.

It’s development both in the hardware and software front over just only 6 years is beyond remarkable.

We have charted the evolution of the home screen, app icons and the most noteworthy features of each iOS.

To see in full size, click here.