[INFOGRAPHIC] How Safe is Your Personal Data on Social Media?

By Tomas H. Lucero
May 19, 2020
This infographic from Backgroundchecks.org gives a visual guide to what Facebook, Apple, and Google know about you. Did you know that SIRI will record what you say and send it to Apple to be turned into text?

Most citizens state that they don't care if corporations or government snoop on them. "I'm not doing anything wrong. I have nothing to be afraid of," is a common refrain. However, isn't this kind of surveillance the equivalent of giving your email and social media passwords to a stranger, letting them read your content and activity, and allowing them to post what catches their eye on a blog? How many people would be comfortable with that? Scroll down to learn some of what three tech companies collect on you without you knowing.

