Infosys and IBM: accelerating digitalisation with public cloud

Infosys and IBM announce a global alliance, to accelerate the digital transformation journey of enterprises by utilising IBM public cloud.

“Enterprises cannot truly succeed at digital transformation without leveraging cloud - be it transforming processes, expanding into new markets, launching new products, automating operations or elevating customer experience, cloud is the true enabler to complete digital transformation. But enterprises, especially in highly regulated and data sensitive industries are worried about privacy, regulatory compliance, security and system downtime as they embark on this transformation journey,” commented Ravi Kumar S, President at Infosys.

The collaboration between the two leading companies aims to help enterprises transition, modernise and transform workloads and applications by utilising the security, open innovation and enterprise capabilities of IBM’s public cloud.

SEE ALSO:

In addition to IBM’s public cloud, Infosys will provide access to Red Hat’s portfolio of open source offerings, to provide a greater level of scale, resources and capabilities to accelerate the impact of cloud-driven digitalisation, as well as services around artificial intelligence, blockchain and analytics.

“As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads to the public cloud, they are also demanding the highest levels of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised. To help clients achieve this balance, we are collaborating with Infosys to provide clients – including those in highly regulated industries – with a seamless path to the IBM public cloud, which was built with their specific needs in mind,” commented Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems at IBM.

Did you know? Infosys will be the first Global System Integrator to join the IBM Public Cloud Ecosystem, helping to bring IBM public cloud services to client via service providers.

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.