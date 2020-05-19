Innovative manufacturing tool to be unveiled at IMTS 2016

California-based Shop Floor Automations Inc has announced that it will release its latest tool at IMTS 2016, held in Chicago.

The Multi Connect is a turnkey device for monitoring a machine's operating state and other essential data, whilst simultaneously making that information available digitally, using the MTConnect protocol. The tool is compatible with many machine monitoring software packages, and means that a process which used to require two devices now needs just one.

The Multi Connect software connects to a variety of equipment via built-in digital I/O, which can be overlaid on existing signals for monitoring cycle start, cycle stop, alarm, and status indictors such as stack lights. These inputs support 10 to 30 VDC signals and may be configured to detect on/off/pulse-type signals. The user can then map the data signals to the MTConnect standard data items.

The device is small and compact, designed for direct machine mounting, and packaged in a compact metal chassis. The unit accepts 12 to 48 VDC input power, while all models are equipped with redundant power inputs to ensure uninterrupted operation.

The Multi Connect also features a MicroSD slot for configuration backup, and wireless functions for flexible integration.

While it has already been announced, the debut of the device will take place September 12-17 at IMTS 2016.

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here