Article
Technology & AI

Inside Apple&#039;s New York Grand Central Store Opening

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

At 10 am Friday morning, Apple opened the doors of its latest retail hub—a store in New York’s Grand Central Terminal.

Several thousand people showed up for the opening, many of whom lined up set up camp as early as a day before. We didn’t expect anything less for the event, as it seems that avid Apple fans would line up for the opening of an Apple-manufactured envelope.

The company promised free t-shirts to the first 4,000 visitors. According to Apple PR, it only took a little over two hours for those 4,000 people to pass through the doors.

See Related Stories from Business Review USA:

Apple Sees Record-Breaking Black Friday Sales

Apple Employees Close Stores and Remember Steve Jobs

Recap from the iPhone 4 Event

Apple Loses iPhone Prototypes for the Second Time

The Grand Central spot is Apple’s fifth in Manhattan and will become the company’s New York flagship location. Measuring up at 23,000 square feet, it’s one of Apple’s largest stores.

Apple took a different approach with the design of the Grand Central store by departing from its usual high-tech, bare bones, sleek look and making the most of elements from the Grand Central Terminal’s overall existing design.

Grand Central shoppers will be able to make the most of Apple’s wealth of tech-savvy staff via two Genius Bars and 15-minute express Apple product classes. According to the company, more than 300 people will be employed at the new store.

 

Video of crowd outside Apple's Grand Central opening:

A walk-through tour of the new store:

Photo via AppleInsider

AppleRetailNew YorkApple store
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI