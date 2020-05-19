Article
Integrate.ai raises US$30m as it aims to build largest AI consumer intelligence exchange in the world

By baddey dey`
May 19, 2020
Toronto-based AI company, integrate.ai, has announced Series A funding of US$30mn, raising the startup’s value to over $100mn
 
Integrate.ai’s Trusted Signals Exchange platform utilises advanced machine learning techniques to collate data regarding consumer interactions from myriad industries, thereby offering companies a more complete view of their customers.
 
The technology can therefore be used by companies to adapt their approach to meet consumer needs and desires, grow their consumer base, and more keenly identify areas of strength and weakness.
 
“Today’s consumers want businesses to provide relevant, fair, and contextual experiences without compromising privacy”, the firm’s press release said.
 
“The company’s cloud-based software platform allows enterprises to accelerate their transformation to a more customer-centric operating model and increase revenue and customer loyalty through a combination of easy-to-integrate applications focused on consumer decisions and access to powerful cross-industry intelligence”.
 
Steve Irvine, CEO and founder of integrate.ai, said, “Our focus in this financing round is to work with great people that can add tremendous strategic value as we scale the business”.
 
Portag3 Ventures led the round, while meaningful participation was also made by existing investors in Georgian Partners and Real Ventures.
 
Paul Desmaris III, executive chairman at Portag3, has also joined integrate.ai’s board of directors.
 
“Paul and Portag3 bring strategic insights and an extensive network that will help improve our ability to onboard new customers and accelerate revenue growth”, Irvine said.
 
On Portag3’s investment, Desmaris added:
 
“We have seen a proliferation of AI startups, but integrate.ai is unique in its ability to consistently demonstrate measurable revenue lift quickly through a commercialized software platform designed for enterprise needs”.
