Kinaxis Advancing Exelixis' Supply Chain Planning

Being a leader in supply chain management software, Kinaxis has partnered with Exelixis to evolve the company’s global supply chain planning capabilities.

Who is Exelixis?

Being an oncology-focused biotechnology company, Exelixis is headquartered in California in the United States and has a mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis aims to do so through the discovery, development, and commercialisation of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cencers.

Currently, Exelixis has two commercially available cancer therapies that are used by patients around the world. The company works closely with contract manufacturers to identify the needs for a supply chain solution that can provide visibility, flexibility, and collaboration capabilities.

Deploying RapidStart and RapidResponse at Exelixis

Selecting Kinaxis to evolve its global supply chain planning capabilities, Exelixis will leverage Kinaxis’ RapidStart solution to reach time-to-value sooner. In addition, Exelixis will deploy RapidResponse using the RapidStart Methodology for supply, demand, and inventory management.

By harnessing these solutions, Exelixis will gain the ability to plan for every scenario and see immediately how a change will affect the entire supply chain. In doing so, the company can maximise its supply chain management approach.

“Interruptions in a pharmaceutical supply chain, even if seemingly small, can be costly to people’s health. It’s critical for companies like Exelixis to have the agility offered by concurrent planning to be able to predict, understand and react quickly to changes in time to make a difference,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “We are looking forward to working with Exelixis to build a more agile and transparent supply chain that will ultimately better serve those relying on the company’s medicines.”

Who is Kinaxis?

Trusted by innovative brands, Kinaxis helps its customers to make agile, fast, and confident decisions across integrated business planning and digital supply chains.

Kinaxis combines human intelligence with AI, a cloud-based platform, and concurrent planning to provide companies with the ability to plan for the future, monitor risk, monitor opportunities, and respond to change with speed. “Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste.”