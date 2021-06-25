Kyndryl appoint Matt Milton as President of U.S. Business
Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced that it has appointed Matt Milton as Kyndryl's President in the US.
Milton is currently General Manager, Financial Services Market, for IBM Global Technology Services, Americas. He is responsible for partnering with financial industry organisations to leverage data, cloud, cognitive and security technologies to modernise and run critical infrastructure. In this role, Mr. Milton has extensive experience creating strategic partnerships that create long-term value for both parties. He has been with IBM for nearly 20 years and was previously General Manager for the Communications market in the Americas.
"Supporting our customers' technological transformations is a great responsibility because these are the vital systems that power human progress," said Mr. Milton. "I am thrilled to lead the world-class U.S. team for Kyndryl. Together we will partner with customers to address their toughest challenges and modernise and run their most essential infrastructure."
Kyndryl also announced it will create an integrated global practice for customers, combining managed services, advisory services and implementation. The company is organizing into six global practices, including Cloud; Core Enterprise & zCloud; Applications, Data & AI; Digital Workplace; Security & Resiliency; and Network & Edge.
"Kyndryl will organise around our customers and ensure we are providing access to senior leadership and the best talent and skills in each market," said Kyndryl Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter. "I am pleased that Matt will lead our team in the U.S., a key market for Kyndryl. He is an inspiring leader who is committed to helping our customers reach their peak digital performance and achieve their biggest ambitions."
Kyndryl’s team
Some other members of the senior leadership team include:
Martin Schroeter, Chief Executive Officer - Martin was named the inaugural CEO of Kyndryl in January 2021. Previously Martin served as IBM’s Senior Vice President, Global Markets, between January 2018 and April 2020. In that role, he had responsibility for IBM’s global sales, customer relationships and satisfaction and worldwide geographic operations. He also oversaw IBM’s marketing and communications functions and was responsible for building the company’s brand and reputation globally.
Michael Bradshaw, Chief Information Officer at Kyndryl - Michael comes to Kyndryl from NBC Universal, where he spent nearly five years as executive vice president and Chief Information Officer, leading the organization's global IT operations, and overseeing NBC Universal's tech infrastructure, applications and IT strategy.
Elly Keinan, Group President - Elly was most recently a venture partner at Pitango Venture Capital, Israel’s leading venture capital group, focused on scaling the success of growth stage technology companies. Prior to this, he served as General Manager of IBM North America and Chairman of IBM Japan, and held top leadership roles in Latin America and Europe.
Maria Bartolome Winans, Chief Marketing Officer - Maria B. Winans, is a recognised expert in data-driven marketing, brand engagement and proactive demand generation. Maria came to Kyndryl after a 25-year career at IBM, most recently as CMO for IBM Americas where she oversaw all marketing professionals and activities across North America, Canada and Latin America.
BlackBerry Redefines Itself for the 21st Century
On Thursday, Canadian security software supplier BlackBerry surpassed Wall Street estimates for its quarterly revenue. This takes the company one step closer to being the world’s leading provider of secure end-to-end mobility solutions—its new mission. After analysts predicted its first-quarter revenues at US$171.25mn, it finished the quarter with a total of US$174mn, with shares up 90% over the past year. To explain its recent success, BlackBerry highlighted increased demand for its cybersecurity and QNX operating software.
What Are Its Best-Selling Products?
No, it’s no longer cell phones. Instead, BlackBerry leads the market in cybersecurity. Ever since businesses have adopted cloud computing and moved to remote work, cyber threats have increased—and recent high-profile ransoms such as those paid by Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods have companies worried. According to Frost and Sullivan, Blackberry is well-positioned to secure all IoT endpoints, in addition to over 96% of current cyber threats. All of the G7 governments (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US) rely on its software, as well as 45 companies in the Fortune 500.
Furthermore, BlackBerry now sells critical software for electric vehicles. The company already secures more than 500 million endpoints, including more than 195 million vehicles. They’ve now designed solutions for 23 of the top 25 global EV automakers, which represents 68% of total EV production. Said a proud Ottawa citizen: “The self-driving car—equipped with BlackBerry QNX software—is no mere hunk of metal. It’s the culmination of years of innovation and effort, a source of futuristic inspiration’.
How Did BlackBerry Get Here?
Cue a brief history of the company’s milestones, courtesy of Reuters:
- 1985. Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin co-found Research In Motion (RIM) as an electronics and computer science business based in Waterloo, Ontario.
- 1994. RIM launches a handheld point-of-sale card reader, which verifies debit and credit transactions directly to a bank.
- 1997. RIM lists on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising more than $115 million.
- 1999. RIM launches a rebranded BlackBerry email service across North America, offering the first wireless device to sync with corporate email systems.
- 2004. RIM’s subscriber base surpasses 1 million BlackBerry users.
- 2012. The CEO promises a strategic overhaul as RIM reports a slump in BlackBerry shipments.
- 2013. The company formally unveils the BlackBerry 10 at a glitzy launch event in New York, with simultaneous gatherings in other cities around the world. In conjunction with the launch, its CEO announces that the company is changing its name to BlackBerry.
How Has It Remained Relevant?
For those of you who thought BlackBerry had grown obsolete, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the company has spent the last decade reinventing itself from a phone company into a top security software and services provider. The following represents a handful of Blackberry’s recent FY21 achievements:
- Authored and received grants for 2,000 new patents
- Managed 18 major development centres in 7 countries
- Prevented over 165 million malware-based cyberattacks
Endpoint security, transport asset tracking, embedded systems—BlackBerry, rather than growing obsolete, has expanded into cutting-edge technologies. CNNMoney summed it up: ‘It’s time to get the image of people in the late ‘90s frantically typing on their CrackBerries out of your head. That’s BlackBerry’s past. Software and services that BlackBerry makes for other companies is its future. And it looks like a bright one’.