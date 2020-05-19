Article
The Latest in Virtual Communication and Marketing Automation

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Written by: Tricia Heinrich, Senior Director of Strategic Communications at ON24

The enterprise communications and marketing environment is evolving rapidly. The need to maximize ROI has never been greater, yet budgets for these initiatives have never been tighter. Savvy marketing and corporate communications professionals are increasingly turning to new tools such as webcasting and virtual events to meet enterprise revenue goals, effectively and efficiently.

 

Eloqua has formed a Cloud Connector initiative designed to work with independent software vendors such as ON24. The goal is to achieve the interoperability marketers need to maximize revenue and ROI.

Eloqua’s integration with ON24-hosted events enables users to manage their ON24 webinars through the Eloqua platform. It also updates the contact’s profile with attendance-related information such as who attended, how long they stayed and whether they answered polls or surveys.

 

The partnership between the two companies represents tremendous value for users. Clients use ON24 to deepen relationships with their audiences by providing knowledge and value.  Eloqua allows them to not only manage this process more efficiently, but also to deepen their knowledge of their prospects’ “digital body language.”

The seamless linkage now available between ON24’s lead generation capabilities and Eloqua’s Revenue Performance Management Solution means creating a powerful, integrated solution – the most sophisticated sales enablement in the market.  The result is an integrated marketing automation ecosystem that drives revenue.

Eloqua Case Study: RetailChoice.com Retail Insights

The Retail Insights webinar series was developed to invite recruiters in the retail sector to get the HR insights they need without leaving their offices. The program promotional campaign was supported through Eloqua, allowing the RetailChoice.com team to track registration to the event and update contact fields directly in their database when new customers registered. Unique query strings were generated to track leads coming from the media, emails, marketing newsletters and sales efforts.

The ON24 dashboard was seamlessly integrated through the Eloqua Cloud Connector, giving real-time metrics on event registration and attendance directly into the Eloqua system for a consolidated reporting dashboard.

Summary: How Eloqua Uses ON24 and Why

  • ON24 and Eloqua’s Cloud Connector allow real-time and automatic loading of webcast leads.
  • ON24 event intelligence becomes a key part of the lead-nurturing process within Eloqua.
