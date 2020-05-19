Article
Technology & AI

Leading cities in Canada flourishing in tech industry, says CBRE study

By Mohammed Mestar
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian cities are some of the best for attracting tech talent, according to a recent report from CBRE.

CBRE’s annual “Scoring Tech Talent” study has highlighted Toronto as North America's fastest-growing technology market, with Business Chief only this week reporting LG's plans in the city.

Toronto added 26,900 tech jobs in 2017, which was the most of any other city in North America. It is also the third most concentrated tech market, with 8.9% of workers employed in the sector.

See also:


Ottawa is also making headlines and has the largest concentration of tech talent in the group of cities surveyed at 11.2%. Montreal and Vancouver are also recognised to have harbourned significant growth.

"Relative to the U.S., Canada is a cost-effective place for technology companies to operate," said CBRE Canada executive managing director Paul Morassutti. "But cheap alone is not what determines where these companies locate. We have an incredible talent pool in Canada, which means that the quality-to-cost ratio is very high here.

"An ecosystem forms and you have companies that collaborate and compete with each other. In doing that, they accelerate the innovation process and it becomes almost a snowball effect."

Canada technologytechnology sectorToronto technologyMontreal technology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI