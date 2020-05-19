LG opens new AI research lab and launches partnership with University of Toronto

LG Electronics has opened a new AI Research Lab in Toronto to supports its strategic dedication to AI as a transformative force.

This week's opening sees it greatly expand its AI research capacity in North America as it looks to take a leading role in the technology's implementation. The Lab is an extension of LG's Silicon Valley AI Lab in Santa Clara, California.

Additionally, LG has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar research partnership with the University of Toronto, which is recognised worldwide for its AI and machine learning expertise.

According to the University's President Meric Gertler, it welcomes the collaboration as an opportunity to 'advance the boundaries of artificial intelligence'.

LG’s vision sees AI as a key future growth engine, with the North American labs further enhance LG’s global research capabilities, already including labs in South Korea, India and Russia.

"AI will ultimately touch everybody’s lives, transforming the way we live, work and play," said LG Electronics President and Chief Technology Officer Dr. I.P. Park. "Early implementations of AI in connected devices today are setting the stage for tomorrow’s smart cities, smart homes, smart businesses and smart devices, all with capabilities that no-one has even dreamed of yet.

"The first of our three main pillars of AI strategy is the ability to evolve with time, so the more you use our products, the better they evolve to meet your specific needs. The second is the ability to integrate AI into diverse touchpoints – to have a seamless, consistent user experience across the entire LG product portfolio, from connected appliances and TVs to connected cars and smartphones. The third is openness; our strategy is to provide the best AI experience for LG customers, leveraging the complementary capabilities of leading partners across the ecosystem."