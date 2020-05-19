Lyft, Aptiv launch autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Las Vegas

Having partnered with global technology mobility company Aptiv at CES 2018, leading US ride hailing company Lyft has now launched a new fleet of autonomous taxis in Las Vegas within its existing network.

The partnership between Lyft and Aptiv is a multiyear agreement, with both companies set to leverage Aptiv’s autonomous vehicle capabilities to provide insights on self-driving taxi operations.

“With Aptiv's autonomous driving technology deployed throughout Las Vegas and broadly accessible through the Lyft app, a wide range of consumers will be able to share the experience of autonomous vehicles in a complex urban environment,” said Kevin Clark, Aptiv President and Chief Executive Officer.

The fleet of 30 vehicles will be available to passengers on an opt-in basis, where the vehicles will take Lyft’s customers to and from high demand locations.

Aptiv will use the roll out of its autonomous vehicle technology to further its knowledge and data, allowing the firm to enhance its autonomous driving capabilities.

“The resulting knowledge and data will allow us to further refine our autonomous driving capabilities and strengthen our portfolio of industry-leading active safety solutions,” Clark continued.

The vehicles have been available on Lyft’s network since 3 May.