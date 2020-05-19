Make it your business to benefit from text messaging

Are you ready to get your message in the hands of your customers and see your business profit? Then text marketing could just be for you.

Text marketing is a convenient and cost effective marketing option that if done right can really benefit your business.

Some businesses are reluctant to get started with text marketing, thanks to some common misconceptions.

RELATED TOPIC: Time does matter when texting

What are some of these misconceptions about text marketing, and what does the truth look like?

Text messages get ignored

You might worry that your text messages will be ignored, but in fact nothing could be further from the truth. With a 98% open rate, text messages are one of the most effective ways to make sure your message lands in front of your intended audience.

Text marketing puts your business front and center stage, making sure your messages get seen and noticed.

That's good news for any business.

Texting only reaches a young audience

Some businessowners’ worry that text marketing only reaches a young audience; thereby making it an ineffective tool for reaching any customers over the age of 25.

In fact, texting is popular among many age groups, with the article "5 Common Misconceptions about Mass Texting " pointing out that people in the 35 - 44 age range send 830 and receive 726 texts each year.

No matter what the age range of your target audience, you can turn text messaging into an effective tool to reach them.

Text marketing looks spammy

Naturally you are concerned with building up a good reputation for your business, and don't want to look spammy. Many marketers worry that text messaging will do just that; making them look "salesy".

In fact, in order to comply with the standards set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), you have to get your customers' permission before sending them text messages.

That means that any customer who is on your text marketing list has requested to be there, and wants to receive messages from you.

Text marketing is expensive

It's a common misconception that text marketing is an expensive option that requires a large marketing budget. This can be off-putting for businesses who are already minding their budgets carefully.

In fact, text marketing is a cost-effective solution, with each text costing mere pennies. Compared to print advertising, text messaging lets you reach more customers for your dollar.

Many text services are scalable and allow you to only buy the credits you need, making texting a budget friendly marketing tool that allows you to invest as little or as much as you want to.

Texting only works for certain businesses

It's easy to assume that text marketing is only suited to certain kinds of business.

While it is true that some businesses do lend themselves particularly well to text marketing - shops, restaurants and tourist attractions spring to mind - text marketing isn't limited to those businesses only.

Many kinds of small business can make use of text marketing.

Text messages are especially well suited to time limited promotions, or offers that are tied to a geographical location. If your business is making use of those, text messaging could just be the right way to let your customers know.

With these common misconceptions about text marketing cleared out of the way, is it time you embraced text messaging to reach your customers and boost your profits?

RELATED TOPIC: Don’t sidestep text messaging in your campaigns

About the Author: Tristan Anwyn is an author who writes on a range of topics including social media, SEO that works, and how to use text marketing to grow your business.

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!