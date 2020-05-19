Make your supply chain resilient with Sense.ai

Managing risk is an important component to any supply chain. Conquer unforeseen events and capitalise on actionable insights with Sense.ai.

Natural disasters, climate change, Brexit, oil price fluctuations... your supply chain is constantly under threat by external events that threaten to derail your profits and your operations, with 85% of surveyed global supply chains experiencing at least one disruption in the past 12 months.

It is estimated that in result of the US-China trade war there was a loss of output of $45bn, with the cost of natural disasters borne by the US in 2019 of $91bn. In 2020, efficiently monitoring and mitigating supply chain risk should be your priority in order to both protect and grow your business. Being proactive will make the difference in allowing you to negotiate smoothly and limit disruptions.

In a bid to combat that threat, Bristlecone Labs has developed Sense.ai to conquer unforeseen risk and capitalise on actionable insights. Sense.ai is a smart supply chain app that can be your personal risk radar. Configure Sense.ai to your supply chain network to see which global events are impacting your supply nodes. Sense.ai allows supply chains to become more resilient through proactive and prompt risk and opportunity management. It also provides end-to-end visibility of the entire supply chain risks. It is Bristlecone’s flagship SaaS application that monitors events, quantifies their impact and proactively recommends a response to mitigate supply chain risks.

The benefits and business value include:

Proactive and prompt risk and opportunity management

Quantification of risk assessment on key supply chain metrics

Connects the dots of unstructured data and gives the user an easy to comprehend picture

Provides actionable recommendations

End to end visibility of the entire SC ecosystem

Aids prioritization and mobilization of resources on an SC disruption

Try it now and identify imminent risks to your supply chain network. Upload your test data and get your risk assessment within minutes.

To sign up for the free trial, click here!

Following sign up, customers will be provided with a holistic view of multiple events happening globally or narrow it down to your choice of event category or industry. There will also be daily alerts to mitigate severe supply chain risks by taking timely action to prevent business loss. In addition, you can also compare historic data to draw correlations to the current event and assess the overall impact.

To sign up for the free trial, click here!

Bristlecone NEO® Sense.ai is a cloud based Early Warning Intelligence Product. It allows supply chain professionals to sense, adapt and capitalize on dynamic real world conditions by bringing external disruptions to the fore. With Sense.ai you can take informed mitigation actions for your supply chain before risks manifest into losses.