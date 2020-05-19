Making smarter hires through digital transformation

New technologies are enabling business leaders to make better decisions, quickly and efficiently.

Things are no different when it comes to hiring. Digital transformation is showing no signs of slowing down in the staffing industry, helping employers to make smarter hiring decisions, and save both time and money. Here’s how:

Machine Learning

Many organizations use job boards to attract candidates to their vacancies and drive applications. In an effort to boost these numbers, many platforms utilize machine learning to improve the relevancy of job matches for candidates searching for a role.

This means that job seekers are viewing vacancies that are more relevant to them. Ultimately, this leads to an increase in the number of applications per role, as candidates find more jobs that appeal to them directly.

Synonyms

Most hiring professionals are taking a proactive approach to hiring and maximizing resume databases. But this also means tackling the traditional Boolean logic to search for candidate resumes and attempting to think of every search term that could be relevant to the vacancy they’re trying to fill. Unfortunately, this sometimes means they miss out on relevant candidates that don’t match the exact keyword.

To combat this problem job boards are using intelligent technology to understand these search terms and they’re associated synonyms. By building these into their platforms, they’re helping recruiters to get more from their searches and return better results.

SEE ALSO:

Data Science

Unfortunately, resume databases can become outdated as people stop updating their information once they’ve found a new job. This means businesses reach out to candidates based on out of date resumes.

However, some providers are using data science to predict candidate behaviour and help companies target the right passive candidates. For example, if a hiring professional is looking for a Senior Sales Executive, the technology will include resumes for candidates that should be at that stage in their career, based off the time that has passed since they last updated their resume.

As a result, organizations can access a greater number of passive candidates that are a good fit for the position they’re trying to fill.

Integrations

As competition to secure top talent is tough, it’s more important than ever that businesses consider the candidate journey. Unfortunately, for many job hunters, the hiring process can feel disjointed as companies try and navigate the application process across multiple platforms.

In order to solve this problem, job boards are integrating with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to enable recruiters to keep track of their candidates in one place. This improves the candidate experience and increases their likelihood of accepting a role if it’s offered to them.

Digital Transformation

It’s clear that the recruitment industry has embraced digital transformation and this is helping businesses to boost their hiring efforts. If you’re looking to hire this year, be sure to use providers that make the most of these tools in order to streamline your hiring process.

By Lee Biggins, CEO and founder of Resume-Library