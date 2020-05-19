ManTech anounces $115mn acquisition of Kforce

Today, Hendon, Virginia-based technology company ManTech announced the signing of a definitive agreement, by which the company will acquire Kforce Government Solutions, Inc, formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kforce, Inc. The deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of March, 2019, will see ManTech pay a total cash consideration of US$115mn to Kforce.

Founded in 1968, ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services to US defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. The company’s offerings include full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions.

“This acquisition is consistent with ManTech’s targeted federal civilian expansion strategy. We are pleased to welcome Kforce Government Solutions’ talented employees, differentiated capabilities and important customers,” said ManTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin M. Phillips.

Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, Kforce Government Solutions provides technology solutions, transformation management, data management and analytics in support of federal health and defense missions. Following the acquisition, over 500 of its employees will join the ManTech team.

Maureen Coyle, Chief Executive Officer, Kforce Government Solutions said, “We are thrilled to become a part of ManTech. This strategic combination will help us better meet our clients’ needs by broadening and deepening our solution offerings. Additionally, our cultures are well aligned and our employees will benefit from expanded professional development opportunities.”