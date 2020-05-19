Article
Technology & AI

ManTech anounces $115mn acquisition of Kforce

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Today, Hendon, Virginia-based technology company ManTech announced the signing of a definitive agreement, by which the company will acquire Kforce Government Solutions, Inc, formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kforce, Inc. The deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of March, 2019, will see ManTech pay a total cash consideration of US$115mn to Kforce.

Founded in 1968, ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services to US defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. The company’s offerings include full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions.

“This acquisition is consistent with ManTech’s targeted federal civilian expansion strategy. We are pleased to welcome Kforce Government Solutions’ talented employees, differentiated capabilities and important customers,” said ManTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin M. Phillips.

SEE ALSO: 

Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, Kforce Government Solutions provides technology solutions, transformation management, data management and analytics in support of federal health and defense missions. Following the acquisition, over 500 of its employees will join the ManTech team.

Maureen Coyle, Chief Executive Officer, Kforce Government Solutions said, “We are thrilled to become a part of ManTech. This strategic combination will help us better meet our clients’ needs by broadening and deepening our solution offerings. Additionally, our cultures are well aligned and our employees will benefit from expanded professional development opportunities.”

ManTechKforceKforce Government SolutionsMergers & Acquisitions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI