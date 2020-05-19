Article
Technology & AI

McDonalds partners with Snapchat in recruitment drive

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

One of the largest employers for young people has become one of the first to utilise social media within active job applications. McDonalds (or Maccas in Australia), have launched the new job application programme “Snaplications” in Australia, to appeal to the youth market and make the preliminary interview process fun for applicants.

Built in collaboration with Snapchat, which has over 150 billion active users is a smart move; however, will it be taken seriously? Snaplications incorporate users having to submit a 10 second clip about themselves, which will then be sent to McDonalds, who will respond with sending applicants to the company’s digital careers page, where an application form can be obtained.

To make it ‘fun’ for applicants, new filters have been embedded, such as a McDonalds uniform and hat. Chief Operating Officer of McDonald’s Australia Shaun Ruming informed News Australia: “I’ve learnt a lot about Snapchat recently from my 14-year-old daughter. We think this is actually a world first. We’re the largest employer of youth in the country, so we’re trying to look for new and innovative ways to recruit crew people.”

“We’re looking for that positivity, bubbly personality, someone we think would be good in a customer service role.”

Engaging with social media and appealing to audiences where this may be an applicant’s first job is certainly innovative, and it will be interesting to see if such a move will increase McDonalds’ recruitment numbers.

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the April issue of Business Review USA & Canada here 

McDonalds Snapchat Australia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI