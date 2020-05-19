McDonalds partners with Snapchat in recruitment drive

One of the largest employers for young people has become one of the first to utilise social media within active job applications. McDonalds (or Maccas in Australia), have launched the new job application programme “Snaplications” in Australia, to appeal to the youth market and make the preliminary interview process fun for applicants.

Built in collaboration with Snapchat, which has over 150 billion active users is a smart move; however, will it be taken seriously? Snaplications incorporate users having to submit a 10 second clip about themselves, which will then be sent to McDonalds, who will respond with sending applicants to the company’s digital careers page, where an application form can be obtained.

To make it ‘fun’ for applicants, new filters have been embedded, such as a McDonalds uniform and hat. Chief Operating Officer of McDonald’s Australia Shaun Ruming informed News Australia: “I’ve learnt a lot about Snapchat recently from my 14-year-old daughter. We think this is actually a world first. We’re the largest employer of youth in the country, so we’re trying to look for new and innovative ways to recruit crew people.”

“We’re looking for that positivity, bubbly personality, someone we think would be good in a customer service role.”

Engaging with social media and appealing to audiences where this may be an applicant’s first job is certainly innovative, and it will be interesting to see if such a move will increase McDonalds’ recruitment numbers.

Read the April issue of Business Review USA & Canada here