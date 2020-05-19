Meijer and Shipt develop new grocery app

With the aim to develop business relationships which are just as significant as the relationship with their customers, supermarket chain Meijer has now expanded their services. The company has now created an app-based delivery service in a collaboration with Shipt, which will provide increased advantages for their customers.

Commencing on 15th September, the service will incorporate 55,000 options which can be delivered from 25 locations, providing a 24-hour continual service, excluding holidays which influence the trade market, putting customers at the forefront of the service.

Michael Ross, Vice President of Digital Shopping and Customer Marketing commented, “This is yet one more option to make shopping at Meijer easier for our customers.”

“We believe our relationship with Shipt will provide many of our customers an all-encompassing service that will save them time and add a new convenience when shopping at Meijer.”

The membership-focused service for Shipt members will cost users $99 a year or $14 per month, with annual or monthly options on offer. Shipping for deliveries over $35 will be free of charge, whilst orders under this figure will incorporate a $7 delivery fee.

The collaboration will allow members to access a range of everyday essentials and save their favourite or most bought items, effectively saving time spent continually searching, effectively providing a service which is efficient and practical.

All orders will have a one-hour delivery window, making the service efficient for families and locals alike, with payment being available to submit through the app, providing further advantages.

Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt said, “The Meijer commitment to quality food, excellent customer service, and dedication to the communities they serve is what makes them an ideal partner."

"Through our relationship with Meijer, we will make life easier for busy individuals and families, and also create jobs in the Detroit area."

Source: Meijer

Read the September issue of Business Review USA & Canada here