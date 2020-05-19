Article
Technology & AI

MetTel to use IoT to transform Phoenix water and waste management service

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

MetTel, a New York-based provider of customized, integrated and managed communications solutions to enterprise-scale operations, has entered into an agreement with the City of Phoenix, Arizona to supply IoT fleet tracking services to the City’s Public Works and Water departments. Using its new telematics software and hardware, MetTel will collect data from thousands of vehicles across the city.

Phoenix is the United States’ fifth largest city, home to over 1.6 million citizens spread over 540 square miles. The city produces an average of 270 million gallons of tap water daily, and treats more than 135 million gallons of wastewater. The city collects garbage, recycling and yard waste from over 400,000 residential accounts.

The City’s goal in hiring MetTel is to divert and reduce its waste stream by 40% by 2020, keeping the city on track to reach its zero waste goal by 2050.

SEE ALSO: 

Under the terms of the contract, MetTel will provide Phoenix’s waste and water management departments with automated vehicle location services, such as advanced location-based services, dispatch automation and monitoring vehicle diagnostics and driver safety data for advanced business decisions as well as other operations support efficiencies and processes. The data collected will be used to improve practices with regard to maintenance, routing and customer inquiries.

“MetTel is thrilled to be selected for IoT Fleet Management technology to help Phoenix automate its public service fleet for greater efficiency, insight and control as part of its ongoing smart city transformation,” said Max Silber, Vice President of Mobility & IoT at MetTel. “Waste management and water are crucial to the health and well-being of citizens. IoT technology helps to improve and assure essential delivery and service to Phoenix residents.”

IoTMetTelPhoenix Arizona
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI