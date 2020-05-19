MetTel to use IoT to transform Phoenix water and waste management service

MetTel, a New York-based provider of customized, integrated and managed communications solutions to enterprise-scale operations, has entered into an agreement with the City of Phoenix, Arizona to supply IoT fleet tracking services to the City’s Public Works and Water departments. Using its new telematics software and hardware, MetTel will collect data from thousands of vehicles across the city.

Phoenix is the United States’ fifth largest city, home to over 1.6 million citizens spread over 540 square miles. The city produces an average of 270 million gallons of tap water daily, and treats more than 135 million gallons of wastewater. The city collects garbage, recycling and yard waste from over 400,000 residential accounts.

The City’s goal in hiring MetTel is to divert and reduce its waste stream by 40% by 2020, keeping the city on track to reach its zero waste goal by 2050.

Under the terms of the contract, MetTel will provide Phoenix’s waste and water management departments with automated vehicle location services, such as advanced location-based services, dispatch automation and monitoring vehicle diagnostics and driver safety data for advanced business decisions as well as other operations support efficiencies and processes. The data collected will be used to improve practices with regard to maintenance, routing and customer inquiries.

“MetTel is thrilled to be selected for IoT Fleet Management technology to help Phoenix automate its public service fleet for greater efficiency, insight and control as part of its ongoing smart city transformation,” said Max Silber, Vice President of Mobility & IoT at MetTel. “Waste management and water are crucial to the health and well-being of citizens. IoT technology helps to improve and assure essential delivery and service to Phoenix residents.”