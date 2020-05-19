Article
Technology & AI

Michelin completes acquisition of Fleetcor’s NexTraq

By Prasun Bose
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Michelin North America has closed its transaction to buy NexTraq, the Georgia-based vehicle fleet telematics provider owned by Fleetcor.

A deal was struck last month for Michelin to make their first move into the telematics industry in the United States with the all-cash acquisition.

The formalities – including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act – have now been completed, with NexTraq set to maintain its headquarters in Atlanta.

“Telematics and fleet management services are a rapidly growing category worldwide and an important area of Michelin Group’s overall business plans,” said Michelin North America’s Ralph Dimmenna last month.

See also: 


“NexTraq represents a strategic acquisition that accelerates our growth in telematics with synergies that increase our scale, expand our geographic footprint and strengthen overall competitiveness in fleet management technology and services in the United States.”

Formed in 2000, NexTraq has developed into a leader in the provision of driver safety and fuel management solutions for fleets of up to 2,000 small commercial vehicles, specialising in GPS fleet tracking.

The company works with over 7,500 customers and 110,000 subscribers and has enjoyed an average annual growth of 20%.

United StatesAutomotiveMichelinNexTraq
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI