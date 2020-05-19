Article
Technology & AI

Microsoft acquires open source startup Citus Data

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Microsoft announced this week that it has acquired San Francisco-based open source startup Citus Data in order to improve its cloud computing capabilities. Citus Data specializes in the open source data software PostgreSQL, particularly making its databases more scaleable. According to Techcrunch, “Citus’ open-source PostgreSQL extension essentially turns the application into a distributed database and, while there has been a lot of hype around the NoSQL movement and document stores, relational databases — and especially PostgreSQL  — are still a growing market, in part because of tools from companies like Citus that overcome some of their earlier limitations.”

Citus Data’s role within Microsoft will be tied to the company’s Azure cloud computing service, with the goal of accelerating “the delivery of key, enterprise-ready features from Azure to PostgreSQL and enable critical PostgreSQL workloads to run on Azure with confidence,” said Rohan Kumar, corporate vice president of Microsoft's Azure Data.

Microsoft launched its fully managed community-based database service for PostgreSQL in March 2018, and it will now provide a version of PostgreSQL that scales more efficiently in response to growing demand.

SEE ALSO: 

"Microsoft and Citus Data will further unlock the power of data, enabling customers to scale complex multi-tenant SaaS applications ... with the familiar PostgreSQL tools developers know and love," Kumar said.

According to a company press release, Citus Data has become one of the latest open-source tech companies to have joined Microsoft since the Washington state-based internet and software giant announced the purchase of the world's largest open-source coding site GitHub with US$7.5bn in June 2018.

MicrosoftCitus DataOpen sourcePostgreSQL
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI