Article
Technology & AI
Microsoft and Walmart set to open joint cloud factory in Dallas
By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Microsoft announced on 5 November that it is joining Walmart to expand the latter’s innovation hub in Dallas, developing a cloud facility as part of their strategic partnership announced in July this year
According to Microsoft’s Transform news post, the facility will be developed by a team of around 30 technologists known as “4.co”, comprised of engineers from both firms, and is set to open early next year.
The team will initially focus on transferring Walmart’s extensive internal business applications over to Microsoft’s Azure platform, and will subsequently develop innovative cloud-native programs.
Walmart’s aims in the partnership are to streamline processes and minimize costs through digital transformation, as well as mitigating stock loss through further development of IoT sensors on HVAC and refrigeration systems.
See more:
- 7-Eleven trials cashierless stores
- Thoma Bravo to purchase Veracode for US$950mn
- City Focus – Philadelphia
Speaking to Transform, Walmart executive vice president and enterprise chief Clay Johnson, said:
“We want to create new and incredibly convenient ways for our customers to shop, and as technology cycles get shorter and shorter, we must increase our speed and agility.
“To do this, we’re digitally transforming processes and empowering our associates with consumer-grade technology and tools. Digital transformation is pervasive across the company and we’re pushing the envelope to accelerate innovation.”
Walmart is also engaging Microsoft AI across its digital services, such as with enhancement to internal chatbots for employees to access benefits, seek out mentors, and manage supplier communications.
- Microsoft unveils 10 tech innovations to aid hybrid workingTechnology & AI
- Coalition formed to transform healthcare through AI adoptionTechnology & AI
- Top 8 biggest technology company deals in history worldwideTechnology & AI
- Cloud leader Teradata’s predictions for financial servicesTechnology & AI
RelatedContent