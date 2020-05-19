Microsoft announces Halo 4 before E3

E3 2011 is only hours away and Microsoft is staying ahead of the curve by announcing that its famed game, Halo 4, is on its way to market. Earlier this morning, Microsoft made the announcement on its E3 section of its website, but quickly took down the post – however, not quick enough since so many news outlets are reporting the unveiling. Microsoft has confirmed the existence of the fifth installment of the Halo franchise, along with other games, including Dance Central 2, Kinect Sports 2, and Kinect Star Wars.

Today not only marks for a momentous day for gamers and tech geeks, but Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) is also taking place within the hour of E3’s opening. We can imagine the announcement of the iCloud will be making waves today and for months to come. Nintendo will also be unveiling its Wii successor so there will be much to chatter about.

Past Microsoft E3 announcements include:

2001: Ship date and price of original Xbox revealed

2002: Xbox LIVE launched with MechAssault

2003: Halo 2 and Fable announced

2004: Halo 2 multiplayer hands-on, Forza Motorsport announced, EA comes to Xbox LIVE

2005: Xbox 360 unveiled

2006: Halo 3, GTA IV and Gears of War announced

2007: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, BioShock, Assassin's Creed and Rock Band unveiled

2008: New Xbox Experience (NXE), Xbox LIVE Avatars and Parties and Netflix support revealed

2009: Project Natal (the codename for Kinect) announced and demonstrated, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr onstage to launch The Beatles: Rock Band, Modern Warfare 2 unveiled

2010: A special Cirque du Soleil show unveils Kinect, Gears of War 3 announced

The E3 keynote speech is hours away, and while we won’t make it for the announcements today, we’ll be posting news throughout the week about major product unveilings and offerings.