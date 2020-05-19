Microsoft: digitally transforming the energy industry

Climate change continues to be a modern world problem. As a result, hundreds of companies have been working to reduce their impact on climate change.

The average global temperature since 1880 has increased by 1.9°F. Though this may not seem a significant number, a small decline of 1.1°F between 1300 and 1850 caused the Little Ice Age.

In 2015, 195 of the world governments signed the Paris agreement to reduce the global temperature increase below 3.6°F, with efforts to limit global warming to 2.7°F.

Since then multiple companies such as Amazon, Walmart and AT&T have been committing to make their operations more sustainable.

SEE ALSO:

In addition to these big company names, multinational technology company, Microsoft has also been working towards a more sustainable future, with previous partnerships including a joint initiative with ENGIE, for a long term wind and solar power purchase agreement.

This week Microsoft has formed an alliance with Baker Hughes and C3.ai with the ambition to accelerate digital transformation within the energy industry. The three companies will leverage Artificial intelligence(AI), Microsoft Azure Cloud and Baker Hughes’ experience in energy tech to achieve a safe, clean and efficient industry.

With this alliance businesses in the energy sector will have access to secure and reliable enterprise-scale AI applications that have been effectively optimised for Azure. In addition to, tailored solutions that will address the entire value chain including: inventory optimisation, energy management, equipment reliability, and predictive maintenance and process.

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.