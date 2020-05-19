Microsoft focuses on Europe to expand its cloud offering

Microsoft is investing heavily in cloud computing across Europe, and CEO Satya Nadella plus President Brad Smith have been touring the continent extolling the company’s latest virtues.

According to Nadella, the American software giant has more than doubled its cloud capacity in Europe over the past 12 months, and invested $3 billion to date. The company plans to deliver its Microsoft Cloud services from French datacenters as of next year. These latest investments will aid some of Microsoft’s biggest customers – including the UK’s Ministry of Defence, the Renault-Nissan Alliance, Ireland’s Health Service Executive, and ZF Germany – to innovate and lead in their various industries.

Microsoft Cloud services are currently available from UK and German datacenters, and the French addition will further cement the company’s presence in Europe. There are also now hubs in the Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, and Finland.

Nadella and Smith are pressing heavily forward with their vision of a global service. Microsoft has released a new book entitled ‘A Cloud for Global Good’, further outlining its commitment to making the cloud more trusted, responsible, and inclusive.

“We continue to invest heavily in cloud infrastructure to meet the growing demand from European customers and partners,” said Nadella. “Building a global, trusted, intelligent cloud platform is core to our mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more. There’s never been a better time for organizations across Europe to seize new growth and opportunity with the Microsoft Cloud.”

