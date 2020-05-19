Article
Microsoft gains on AWS in public cloud computing market

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
According to CNBC, citing information from KeyBanc analysts, Microsoft saw its market share within the public cloud computing market grow from 16% to 20% within Q4 2017.

At the same time, dominate player Amazon saw its Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit experience a drop from 68% to 62%, losing out to its US technology rival.

With the market still very much up for grabs, with a large number of firms looking to cloud services as an integral part of their digital transformation initiatives, both Amazon and Microsoft have looked to expand their respective cloud computing businesses significantly in recent times.

In Q3 of 2017, Azure reported a sales increase of 42% to $4.58bn, whilst Microsoft’s own cloud computing saw even better results, with its Azure sales up 93% in Q3 alone, compared to the previous quarter.

Further, along with many other deals, Microsoft most recently acquired data storage startup Avere Systems in the attempt of bolstering its cloud offerings, whilst AWS has announced a new partnership with healthcare technology solutions firm Cerner.

The cloud computing market is expected to continue to grow throughout 2018, with the likes of Intel and Google also weighing into the market more readily.

