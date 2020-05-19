Microsoft to improve cloud security with strategic partnership

Microsoft has expanded its alliance with Unisys Corporation to develop solutions which will increase cyber security in the cloud.

This is the first time that Unisys will publicly demonstrate its newly-interoperable cloud security technology for clients and prospects in the public and private sectors. The announcement comes in conjunction with the opening of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit. Unisys had previously announced the availablity of the Unisys Stealth(cloud) for Microsoft Azure in April of this year.

Microsoft and Unisys have teamed up to supply world-class technology to meet growing global demand. The worldwide cloud security market is expected to grow to $8.71 billion in 2019, an estimated compound annual growth rate of 15.7 percent between 2014 to 2019, according to MarketsandMarkets.

President and CEO of Unisys, Peter Altabef, said: “Leading companies across industries have critical needs for leading cyber security solutions to protect their eco-systems in the cloud. Taking this next step in our relationship provides us a platform to engage together with clients, prospects and thought leaders as we demonstrate the power of our joint technology solutions while also signalling our intent to go forward with new sets of solutions as well.”

Ann Johnson, VP of Microsoft's Enterprise Security Group, added: “When customers make the move to the cloud they aim to do so with protections designed to give them flexibility and assurance. With this collaboration, Unisys will build solutions with Microsoft on Azure that help customers expand protection from their data centers to Azure, saving time and money."

