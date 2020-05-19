Article
Microsoft opens new Canadian datacentres

By sarahbaeb baeb
May 19, 2020
Microsoft has announced the opening of two new datacentres in Canada. Takeshi Numoto CVP, Cloud and Enterprise, said in a statement: “I’m proud to announce Microsoft Azure is generally available from local datacenter regions located in Toronto and Quebec City, Office 365 is now offering data residency for business customers in Canada, and in South Korea, we will expand the Microsoft Cloud from new datacenter regions, including a datacenter region based in Seoul.”

The new Canadian datacenters mean that Microsoft has doubled capacity in the country, investing more than $15 billion (USD) in building a resilient cloud infrastructure and cloud services that are highly available and secure while lowering overall costs.

The Microsoft Cloud is now providing Azure and Office 365 business customers with the benefits of enterprise-grade reliability and performance combined with data residency. This includes data replication in multiple locations within the country for business continuity and the option of a private connection to the public cloud with Azure ExpressRoute. Microsoft Cloud customers in Canada will also be able to benefit from Dynamics CRM Online coming in Q3 2016.

Labi Kousoulis, Minister Internal Services, Province of Nova Scotia, said: “Working with Microsoft is a tremendous opportunity for Nova Scotia. We encourage innovation and we are excited to be taking advantage of the newly opened Microsoft Canadian data centre where we will begin moving more than 35,000 users to the Microsoft Canadian cloud over the coming years. Nova Scotia continues to be an innovative leader in Canada in many areas and this solution supports this visionary type of thinking.”

