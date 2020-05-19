Microsoft partners with Humana to develop healthcare solutions

Microsoft and Humana have announced a joint seven year strategic partnership to develop modern healthcare solutions.

The solutions will aim to improve health outcomes for members of Humana and make their care experience simpler to navigate. To achieve this, the healthcare company will utilize the power of Microsoft’s Azure cloud, Azure AI, and Microsoft 365 collaboration technologies, alongside interoperability standards such as FHIR®.

As a result, Humana plans to develop predictive solutions and intelligent automation, to provide a holistic view of real-time patient information as well as aggregating member data to generate a complete medical history. These developments aim to empower doctors to deliver personalized, proactive and preventative health care.

In addition to real-time information, the two companies will develop natural language understanding and speech recognition to improve administrative and clinical workflows. As well as leveraging Microsoft Azure and Azure AI to develop on-demand, virtual medical services.

“Achieving our goal to provide better care experiences and improve our members’ health requires strong partnerships that allow us to be smarter, safer and faster in delivering care,” said Heather Cox, chief of Digital Health & Analytics at Humana. “The technologies to empower our members to get ahead of their health issues and equip doctors with information exist today. Our partnership with Microsoft gives us a secure space and modern platforms to put these technologies to work for patients and their trusted providers.”

Over the next seven years, Humana will look to standardize productivity and collaboration tools for its employees on Microsoft 365. The platform will give the employees the ability to centrally manage and securely share patient history and files as well as communicate with others to improve quality of care.

“We’re excited to combine Humana’s industry expertise with Microsoft’s Azure cloud, Azure AI and voice capabilities to remove barriers, promote healthcare data interoperability, and create solutions to ensure this growing population gets the right preventative, acute and long-term care for the best health outcomes.” said Greg Moore, M.D., Ph.D., corporate vice president of Health Technology and Alliances at Microsoft.

Image source: Microsoft