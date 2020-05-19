Microsoft unveils new HoloLens applications for businesses

Microsoft has revealed that it will launch its latest HoloLens applications, Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, and Dynamics 365 Layout, next month

The mixed-reality glasses are currently aimed at businesses, costing US$3000 per unit, and enable users to view and interact with holograms laid over real-world environments.

Designed to offer “a new dimension of creativity and teamwork”, the new applications facilitate remote collaborative work and 3D model editing.

Dynamics 365 Remote Assist offers “heads-up, hands-free video calling in mixed-reality”, which Microsoft said will “empower technicians to collaborate remotely and solve problems in minutes, not days”.

The second app, Dynamics 365 Layout enables the creation of “easily editable, life-scale room layouts” using 3D models that can be used in the context of real-world spaces.

Microsoft’s website depicts a Dynamics 365 Layout user placing a virtual render of a machine in a real-world factory space, offering a realistic impression of the idea’s viability.

Reuters said that “Microsoft also announced the launch of Dynamics 365 AI for sales, customer service and market insights”, suggesting a push towards making the HoloLens and its programs more mainstream.

Microsoft commented that Chevron’s pilot use of the applications offers a proven example of the new programs’ worth to business operations.

Of Chevron’s use of Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, Microsoft said:

“Previously it was required to fly in an inspector to a facility in Singapore once a month to inspect equipment”.

“Now it has in-time inspection using Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and can identify issues or provide approvals immediately”.