Microsoft unveils new HoloLens applications for businesses
By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
Microsoft has revealed that it will launch its latest HoloLens applications, Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, and Dynamics 365 Layout, next month
The mixed-reality glasses are currently aimed at businesses, costing US$3000 per unit, and enable users to view and interact with holograms laid over real-world environments.
Designed to offer “a new dimension of creativity and teamwork”, the new applications facilitate remote collaborative work and 3D model editing.
Dynamics 365 Remote Assist offers “heads-up, hands-free video calling in mixed-reality”, which Microsoft said will “empower technicians to collaborate remotely and solve problems in minutes, not days”.
The second app, Dynamics 365 Layout enables the creation of “easily editable, life-scale room layouts” using 3D models that can be used in the context of real-world spaces.
Microsoft’s website depicts a Dynamics 365 Layout user placing a virtual render of a machine in a real-world factory space, offering a realistic impression of the idea’s viability.
Reuters said that “Microsoft also announced the launch of Dynamics 365 AI for sales, customer service and market insights”, suggesting a push towards making the HoloLens and its programs more mainstream.
Microsoft commented that Chevron’s pilot use of the applications offers a proven example of the new programs’ worth to business operations.
Of Chevron’s use of Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, Microsoft said:
“Previously it was required to fly in an inspector to a facility in Singapore once a month to inspect equipment”.
“Now it has in-time inspection using Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and can identify issues or provide approvals immediately”.
