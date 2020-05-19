Microsoft Unveils Office 365

Bringing together Microsoft Office, Microsoft SharePoint Online, Microsoft Exchange Online and Microsoft Lync Online, Microsoft Office 365 launches as a cloud service provided to customers through a monthly subscription.

Introduced in beta form last year, more than 200,000 organizations signed up and tested the program. Of those businesses using the beta, many have reported impressive results and IT cost reduction up to 50 per cent.

Bell Canada is among 20 service providers who will bring Office 365 to customers this year in packages paired with their own services for small and midsized businesses.

“Great collaboration is critical to business growth, and because it’s so important, we believe the best collaboration technology should be available to everyone,” said Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. “With a few clicks, Office 365 levels the playing field, giving small and midsize businesses powerful collaboration tools that have given big businesses an edge for years.”

Offered to businesses for $2 to $27 per user per month, Office 365 allows users to use instant message and virtual meetings who are near or nations apart. Working on documents and files at the same time, Office 365 helps co-workers share ideas easily.

“When I saw Office 365, I knew this was the way businesses would work in the future,” said Elia Wallen, owner of fast-growing temporary housing provider Travelers Haven. “With Office 365, I’m going to save $100,000 a year and cut 30 hours of work a day across my 35 employees, but most importantly, my team is going to be able to work together better — no matter where they are.”

Users can choose to use a wide array of products from simple email to comprehensive suites that meet the needs of mid to large size businesses. Available now, Office 365 also has a free 30 day trial for businesses to try out the new software applications.