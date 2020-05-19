Mojio, Bosch to develop connected car solutions

Vancouver-based technology company Mojio has partnered up with Bosch in the aim of delivering connected vehicle solutions as the use of advanced technology within automotive market continues to ramp up.

Founded just six years ago, Mojio now has teams across Vancouver, Palo Alto and Sofia, developing a range of technology solutions across a range of verticals.

“The Mojio platform combined with Bosch’s immense automotive expertise will empower us to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced connected car services to automakers, mobile network operators and consumers around the world,” said Mojio CEO Kenny Hawk.

The two firms will work together to create connected services for the benefit of both manufacturers and consumers, with an initial focus on communication, diagnostics and crash detection.

The solutions will look to provide real time data to emergency service providers and insurance companies, giving an insight into the severity of crashes, in the aim of both saving more lives and making insurance claims more accurate and easy to handle.

Mojio has already laid the groundwork for these developments, having gathered real world data from more than 7bn miles of driving from subscribers of Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile and Telus.

“The extensive data we’ve derived from our portfolio of diagnostic solutions has given us invaluable insights that can be the basis for solutions that bring great value to consumers and OEMs,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America.

Bosch has also agreed to invest in Mojio during the company’s Series B funding round. However, the size of this investment has not yet been disclosed.