The Most Popular Social Media Platform Used in Canada is to Get Even Better

According to Media Technology Monitor, Facebook still remains the most used social media platform across Canada. About 93% of social media users who participated in the survey said they use Facebook. As of the third quarter of 2014, Facebook had 700 million daily active users. Over 7 million of these active users are Canadian.

Because of the large number of users visiting this social platform, many businesses have turned to Facebook as a means to reach, build a relationship and communicate with their potential customers.

To top that, Brian Kim, the company’s director of acquisition, announced today the addition of call-to-action button to Facebook business pages. In early 2015, businesses will have the option to display: Book Now, Contact Us, Use App, Play Game, Shop Now, Sign Up, Watch Video to the top of their business page which can ultimately be linked to any destination on or off Facebook.

You May Also Enjoy:

An increasing number of active members are using Facebook to find product, services, and reviews. Social media, Facebook in particular, make it easy for potential clients to find you.

Use Facebook to build your brand’s personality, attract new customers and flourish your relationship with existing customers.

With the addition of call-to-action buttons, small business owners (especially those without a website) will be able to use Facebook more than ever to interact with their customers and increase sales.

Let's connect!