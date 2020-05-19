The annual Pebble Beach Automotive Week and Concours d’Elegance has come and gone and car freaks took in the 2011 collector models from the world’s luxury car makers. Aside from the private VIP parties, screaming test drives and lots of bubbly, technology advancements played an important role in the event. iPads and all of its capabilities were the center of attention when it came to capturing test drive appointments and taking signatures. We got a heads up from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars about their innovative use of technology at the event.

“We take great pride in our customer relationships and look forward to connecting with current and prospective customers every year at this event” notes Andy Thomas, Global Brand Manager. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars employed the services of data management software firm, MSP. “We wanted the week to be about connections, yet wanted to make sure we processed the information so that our dealers can immediately pick up what we started. We enlisted MSP because they were able to customize their application to collect the information we see as critical to customer decision making and integrate administrative tasks such as test drive authorizations. It’s important that we connect with the customer when we are in-person, minimize details, and manage the data down the information chain.”

Data management expert, MSP, assists each corporate customer in determining the type of information needed to understand their own customers. They then configure the Gather application to capture and process the information in real-time. MSP was established in 1971 by motor bike racer Maurice Spalding.

“Today’s environment requires information to be validated at the time of entry so that information can process and flow to any number of areas” comments Andrew Spalding, CEO of MSP. With the barrage of requests these days along with data security concerns, MSP focuses on determining the objectives that drive the criteria. “We are sensitive to people being intruded upon for unnecessary details and focus on helping our customers collect only what they need so that data can stay in the background and relationships in foreground” Spalding concluded.

Gathering information and Discovering trends that helps clients create the ultimate customer experience has earned MSP the reputation of a trusted data management ally to some of the most prestigious firms in the automotive, financial services, and other business sectors.

For more information, visit www.msp-uk.com or call +44 (0) 1273 208777.