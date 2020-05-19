MTailor App: Custom Fitted Shirts Just a Click Away

Living in the 21st century definitely has its perks. Not only are we afforded conveniences like electricity and running water, we also have the unique ability to be as lazy as we possibly can. Yes, you read that correctly: We get to be lazy.

Need to deposit a check but don’t feel like driving a few blocks to the local bank? There’s an app for that.

Want to make a dinner reservation but dread the thought of speaking to an actual human being? No problem: There’s an app for that.

Why spend time waiting in line to check-in at the airport? Just pull up the app.

Hate shopping or can’t seem to ever find your perfect fit? Well you’re in luck: Now there’s an app for that, too!

Launched earlier this year, MTailor is an app created for the iPhone and iPad that allows users to capture their shirt size via mobile device and order custom-fit shirts in a variety of fabrics and colors. You can even select collar, sleeve and button types.

Starting at just $69 per shirt, MTailor offers free shipping and a 100% money back guarantee. Also, should you be unhappy with your purchase when it arrives, the company will re-do your measurements and re-send your order—and you never have to ship back the original.

So how does it work? Using the front-facing camera on your iPhone or iPad, just prop the device up against a wall and strip—well, not entirely, but it does require that you either go shirtless or wear a spandex t-shirt. And don't worry: boxers, briefs or boxer briefs are all viable options.

Once properly dressed (er, undressed), raise your arms to a specified level, circle around in front of the camera, enter your height and voila! Your custom-made, perfectly fitted shirt should arrive within two weeks. While this process may seem a bit odd, MTailor claims to be 20 percent more accurate with measurements than a professional tailor. And remember: If it doesn’t meet your standards, just try again!

Sorry ladies, but this app is currently geared towards men—then again, we tend to like shopping!

