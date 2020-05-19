Netflix to make life easier for commuters

It has recently been announced that Netflix members will now have the ability to download and stream media content at no extra cost, even when they are not within reach of the internet or Wi-Fi.

Many believe this is a positive step, especially for commuters undertaking their daily routines to work or back home, in addition to parents who wish to engage their children on long journeys which otherwise can become challenging.

Netflix’s new service will now enable members to download content to watch offline, when the internet is not within reach, and is accessible on both phones and tablets.

In a press release, Eddy Wu, Director of Product Innovation said: “Netflix members worldwide can now download in addition to stream great series and films at no extra cost.

“Just click the download button on the details page for a film or TV series and you can watch it later without an internet connection.”

