Article
Technology & AI

Netflix to make life easier for commuters

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It has recently been announced that Netflix members will now have the ability to download and stream media content at no extra cost, even when they are not within reach of the internet or Wi-Fi.

Many believe this is a positive step, especially for commuters undertaking their daily routines to work or back home, in addition to parents who wish to engage their children on long journeys which otherwise can become challenging.

Netflix’s new service will now enable members to download content to watch offline, when the internet is not within reach, and is accessible on both phones and tablets.

In a press release, Eddy Wu, Director of Product Innovation said: “Netflix members worldwide can now download in addition to stream great series and films at no extra cost.

“Just click the download button on the details page for a film or TV series and you can watch it later without an internet connection.”

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the December issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

Netflix streaming
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI