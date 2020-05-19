New app aimed at glasses wearers to improve vision

A new app, named ‘Glasses Off’ provides a training programme, which is able to reach parts of the brain responsible for image processing.

The company boasts a 90 percent success rate for those who follow the programme.

The programme is aimed at users who wish for a three month trial to see if it will help improve their vision and need for glasses, and in turn improve the confidence of those who remain uncomfortable with wearing supportive devices.

The app, however, comes at a price, with an initial $25 price tag for the three month trial period, of which a further $60 will be required to follow through and maintain any progress with the programme.

‘Glasses Off’ utilises GABOR images to stimulate the brain, in order to improve the vision of the user and improve the sharpness of presented words or images.

Founder Shai Novik informed Reuters, “It’s not easy - its high-end, visual exercises, but if you do it, you get free of your need to wear glasses, and for a large part of the population that is very critical for them.”

