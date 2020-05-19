Written by Holly Adair, Marketing Associate at Targus Canada

If you are the new owner of the latest addition to the iPad® family, or if you’re hoping to get your hands on one soon, you’ll surely want to keep it protected. Targus Group International, Inc., maker of the world's top-selling laptop computer cases and accessories, has launched an all-new line of cases specifically designed for the new iPad®. Targus® is one of the first to market with an innovative assortment of engaging and highly featured cases for the new iPad that come in a variety of colors and designs to fit any taste, style, budget and need.

"The iPad has become a personal extension for each user," said Phil Palmer, Product Manager - tablets. "Each of our cases for the new iPad was designed to specifically meet the individual needs of the iPad user. The cases combine fresh new designs and broadly appealing colors with premium materials and finishes to enhance the overall experience. Our Slim and Elegant Cases offer a light and functional solution that complements the iPad, while our Higher Utility Cases offer the utmost in protection and function."

The latest collection of cases for the new iPad 3 has been designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of Apple admirers. From the diehard Mac purist to the busy professional, the new iPad 3 cases truly offer something for everyone. When developing these cases, Targus paid special attention to quality, functionality, and style, to ensure a solid fit for every customer.

The process of developing cases for the new iPad 3 has truly been a milestone for Targus. Having been one of the first brands to market with iPad 2 cases, they were determined to follow-up that successful launch with an even better range of cases for the new iPad 3. The new iPad 3 collection, which includes the Slim Case, Vuscape, Versavu, and Business Folio, has been designed to seamlessly complement a range of activities. Each case may have its own distinct personality, but they will all meet the needs of users who reply on their iPads for everything.

Slim Case

Feel confident transporting your iPad 3rd generation with Targus’ new Slim Case. This thin and durable case allows for multiple viewing angles and includes a magnetic on/off feature that enables auto-sleep mode and helps preserve battery life. It offers added protection with less bulk. Lined with premium soft-touch material, the Slim Case will protect your iPad from scrapes and scratches. The exterior is made from a high quality, water-resistant material and easily wipes clean. Available in a wide array of colors including calypso pink (THD00604CA), orange peel (THD00603CA), bone white (THD00601CA), charcoal gray (THD00602CA), and graphite black (THD006CA). It is available at an MSRP of $49.99.

Vuscape

Targus’ new Vuscape for the iPad 3rd generation offers just about everything you would need in an iPad case - from the magnetic on/off feature and three different hands-free viewing angles, to the clever stylus storage, premium soft-touch lining and a durable water-resistant, padded exterior. This attractive, streamlined case is available in graphite black (THZ157CA) at an MSRP of $39.99.

VersavuTM Case

One of the most popular cases for the iPad family is now also available for the iPad 3rd generation. The VersavuTM offers the ultimate viewing experience with its patent-pending 360 degree rotating mechanism allowing users to view the iPad in both landscape and portrait modes. With four different viewing angles, you can easily read, view, chat and type on your iPad. It is ideal for work or on-the-go and includes storage for a stylus. The Versavu’s wipe-clean exterior and premium soft-touch lining safeguards your case and iPad from dirt, scratches or bumps. It is available in graphite black (THZ156CA) and charcoal gray (THZ15602CA) at an MSRP of $69.99.

Business Folio and Stand

Perfect for pros on-the-go, Targus’ new Business Folio for the iPad 3rd generation combines professionalism with style and offers a magnetic on/off feature and plenty of storage for business cards, IDs and a stylus or pen. This all-in-one case also includes a separate compartment for the included notepad and reusable CleanVu® cleaning pad. The Business Folio also converts into a stand making hands free viewing possible. The Business Folio is available in black (THZ155CA) at an MSRP of $49.99.