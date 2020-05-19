Article
Technology & AI

New York Times confirms 109,000 new digital-only subscribers

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The New York Times has confirmed 109,000 new digital-only subscribers after showing a strong second quarter of 2018.

The US-based company revealed that its revenue from digital subscriptions surged to $99mn during the second quarter.

The revenue was said to have increased 2% to $415mn with the firm reporting a profit of $24mn in total.

The figures showed a jump of almost 20% in contrast to the same period the year before.

In a press release, the company’s chief executive Mark Thompson said: “Subscription revenues accounted for nearly two-thirds of the company’s revenues, a trend we expect to continue.”

“We continue to believe that there is significant runway to expand that base substantially.”

See more:

The firm expects its total subscription revenue to continue to expand.

Mr Thompson said: “We’re also pleased with our progress in driving international subscriptions, especially in markets like Australia and the U.K., where we’re making coordinated efforts with journalism, opinion and new marketing tactics.”

Out if the 3.8mn subscribers the media firm has 2.9mn are digital-only consumers.

The New York Times company anticipates a 10% rise in digital advertising forecasted for the next quarter.

New York TimesDigitalUS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI