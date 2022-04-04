NinjaOne: The leading unified IT operations solution

Dean Yeck is the Chief Revenue Officer at NinjaOne, leading the global sales and marketing efforts worldwide. A year into his tenure, he’s been part of a team that has doubled the revenue of the company, also doubling the sales team and launching into new geographies and verticals.

“We're born in the cloud. We're software defined, so we're not having to move off of legacy technologies. The thing that really differentiates Ninja, and we hear this from our customers day to day, is our commitment to top-rated customer service,” said Yeck.

The winning relationship with Ivanti

Patch management is a priority for NinjaOne. They have formed a long-term strategic partnership with Utah-based Ivanti, who provide solutions for IT asset management.

“We are proud of our relationship with Ivanti, who have helped us deliver the best-in-class patch management solution in the marketplace. Patch management is increasing and so is its importance to our customers for their operations; whether it's for compliance or for the hygiene of their software. Our partnership with Ivanti has given us a best of breed approach. And our customers say that as well,” said Yeck.

NinjaOne data protection and ticketing solutions

NinjaOne pride themselves on releasing new product offerings consistently, adding to their portfolio that is built on the foundation of endpoint management.

“Our backup and our ticketing solutions are Ninja Data Protection and Ninja Ticketing, respectively. Ninja Data Protection is a fully cloud-based solution for disaster recovery that gives our users granular control over their data backups.” said Yeck.

Natively developed in-house, Yeck is really excited about Ninja Ticketing as it helps customers manage the workflow of support tickets.

“We know that one of the biggest challenges out there in the marketplace right now for IT departments is managing that rising flow of business-critical tasks, like attending to end-user requests, remediating server issues and investigating software issues. Ninja Ticketing just makes that super easy to investigate, remediate and implement an automation. There are self-healing issues where they can resolve themselves,” he said.

Enhancing customer value add with evolving products

According to Yeck, customers are seeking new tools to help with the rapidly evolving landscape of the industry, whether it's dealing with managing remote workforces, hybrid roles, ensuring security, staying compliant or scaling in general.

Moving from outdated on-prem tools to cloud tools like NinjaOne is key,” adds Yeck: “Our customers receive world-class customer support with industry leading CSAT scores, with a dedicated account manager and unlimited support, post-sales.

“Our post-sales account management support is how we unlock lots of great features on a monthly basis for our customers, so they are truly getting the full value of NinjaOne. That's a transformational relationship, not just transactional,” said Yeck.

“The more that customers can do with NinjaOne and a single pane of glass, the more value they're going to get and the longer the relationship with us. And then on top of that, expanding our VAR / reseller relationships so we can get NinjaOne into more hands across the globe,” he said.





READ THE FULL IVANTI DIGITAL REPORT HERE