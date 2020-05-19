Nintendo Wii 2, Wii HD is on its way to market

We reported earlier this week that the Nintendo Wii may drop down its price tag to $150, making for the most affordable current generation gaming console in the market. The potential price cut would happen exactly one month from today and now reports are coming out that a Nintendo Wii 2 may be in the works. We predicted that a next generation console would appear sometime this summer, or even in June during E3. However, today’s reports look very promising for an earlier console unveil.

Considering there hasn’t been a new gaming console on the market since the launch of the Wii and Playstation 3 back in November 2006, it’s about time home gamers had a new toy to play with. Microsoft’sKinect was the latest console accessory to be introduced to the gaming industry in November 2010, which made for an extraordinary, world record-breaking movement in the industry sector (no pun intended). Since then, the Xbox 360 has dominated bedrooms and bachelor pads for the preferred gaming toy.

Nintendo is responding to the popularity of its competitors and reports are coming out that there may be a new HD console under its belt. Very little in known about the potential HD gaming device, but it could become a very popular toy for gaming geeks alike, and whoever else caught the HD buzz.