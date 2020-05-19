Nitro Finds Employees Interested in Paperless Practices

Nitro, a leader in digital document and PDF solutions, has revealed results of their Digital Document Survey. Conducted by TNS, the survey polled 1,000 North Americans aged 18 and older on their paper consumption habits and found that 75 per cent see reducing their paper consumption for environmental reasons as important. Even further, 44 per cent explained that they’re committed to cut their paper consumption in half within the next 5-10 years.

Where will these consumers cut down their paper usage? Some answers were surprising. Here’s what the survey found:

48.0% - willing to reduce their use of newspapers

45.9% - willing to reduce their use of magazines

37.6% - willing to reduce their use of forms, contracts, documents

31.6% - willing to reduce their use of books

6.1% - willing to reduce their use of toilet paper

Nitro itself is committed to educating businesses about digital documents and how online solutions can reduce paper consumption in an effort toward becoming a paperless office.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

“Decades have passed since we first heard of the ‘paperless office’, but most people still rely heavily on physical paper,” said Sam Chandler, Nitro CEO. “Small and medium business has been slow to adopt digital workflows because the only tools on offer have been expensive to buy, difficult to use, and built for companies with thousands of employees. It’s taken the perfect storm of a global recession, ubiquitous Internet connectivity, and the rise of end-user focused product design to make it a conceivable reality, and we’re proud to play our part in that.”

Nitro’s tip toward greener business operations is to utilize the recently released Nitro Pro 7 which enables businesses to implement paperless practices easily. “Offering features such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Digital Signature Profiles, QuickSign™, and Document Management System (DMS) integration, Nitro Pro 7 increases end-user productivity and efficiency by providing intuitive electronic replacements for typically laborious, paper-based workflows,” explained Nitro.