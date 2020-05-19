Nokia, Smart City Capital to accelerate Canada’s smart city initiatives

Finish telecommunications company Nokia and IoT company Smart City Capital have launched a joint program that will aim to help Canadian cities in undertaking smart city projects.

The project has seen Smart City Capital set aside over $2bn in funding, whilst Nokia has worked in partnership with the firm to create a smart city ecosystem that provides a range of technology solutions, from communications infrastructure, to engineering services.

“Funding is a major stumbling block for government entities embarking on the journey of a smart city transformation,” said Shawn Sparling, Head of Enterprise Sales, Canada for Nokia. “With our partner Smart City Capital, we bring our global expertise and the capital necessary to successfully execute and deliver smart city projects, across Canada.”

The ecosystem will focus on facilitating the adoption of smart city applications such as smart transit links, 5G networks, and autonomous vehicle infrastructure.

“Nokia's growing expertise in smart city deployments and project management, coupled with our strong funding base and innovative funding model, puts us in an ideal position to help simplify, expedite, and increase the adoption of smart, safe, and sustainable smart city deployments throughout the country,” said Oscar Bode, CEO, Smart City Capital.

The partnership expands Nokia’s work within the industry, with the telecommunications company having already built up a strong track record of supporting smart city initiatives.