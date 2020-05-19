Article
Technology & AI

Nokia, Smart City Capital to accelerate Canada’s smart city initiatives

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Finish telecommunications company Nokia and IoT company Smart City Capital have launched a joint program that will aim to help Canadian cities in undertaking smart city projects.

The project has seen Smart City Capital set aside over $2bn in funding, whilst Nokia has worked in partnership with the firm to create a smart city ecosystem that provides a range of technology solutions, from communications infrastructure, to engineering services.

See also:

“Funding is a major stumbling block for government entities embarking on the journey of a smart city transformation,” said Shawn Sparling, Head of Enterprise Sales, Canada for Nokia. “With our partner Smart City Capital, we bring our global expertise and the capital necessary to successfully execute and deliver smart city projects, across Canada.”

The ecosystem will focus on facilitating the adoption of smart city applications such as smart transit links, 5G networks, and autonomous vehicle infrastructure.

“Nokia's growing expertise in smart city deployments and project management, coupled with our strong funding base and innovative funding model, puts us in an ideal position to help simplify, expedite, and increase the adoption of smart, safe, and sustainable smart city deployments throughout the country,” said Oscar Bode, CEO, Smart City Capital.

The partnership expands Nokia’s work within the industry, with the telecommunications company having already built up a strong track record of supporting smart city initiatives.

IoTTelecommunications5GSmart city
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI