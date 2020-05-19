NOX Admiral Touch, Headphones of the Future

NOX, the developer of leading edge audio and acoustic products, gave Business Review Canada an exclusive look into their coolest headphone/headset tech at E3.

Bringing touch screen to the headphone/headset world, the Admiral Touch is one-of-a-kind. Offering an LCD touchscreen powered by Android OS, the headset also recognizes gesture control. Add your favorite apps, the wifi connectivity will let you stream music, chat with friends through Skype and more.

The Admiral Touch is a one-stop shop for all of your music, movies, communication or video game needs and is compatible with the Xbox 360, PS3, iPod, iPhone, iPad, MP3 players, cell phones, PC, Media TV, Blu Ray players, and Bluetooth enabled devices.

Rotate the speakers ear cup and it can double as a loudspeaker. Offering 7.1 Dolby Digital surround sound, these headphones are perfect for business or personal use.

No launch date or price range has been announced yet, as NOX is still working out the technicalities, but its clear consumers will be lining up for this high quality headset when it hits the market.

NOX is a direct to consumer brand by Solteras Incorporated. A developer of audio and acoustic products, Nox has shipped over 100 million headsets to top their brands such as Harman, Sony Ericsson and Motorola. Nox Audio is committed to making high quality audio experiences more accessible and creates innovative, versatile products with killer sound and revolutionary design.