o9 Solutions: ﻿The digital brain of your enterprise.

The telecom industry is going through a massive transformation: 5G promises ubiquitous high-speed data, enabling many new use cases. Yet many are still to be imagined, so it’s hard to predict future demand for 5G services. If you combine this uncertain demand picture with the many current supply chain disruptions, it becomes clear why rolling out the infrastructure for these new 5G networks becomes a highly complex undertaking.

Network operators are not the only one with these challenges: All industries are facing high variability of both demand and supply, while having to manage increasingly complex operations, not least because of the increasing number of outside partners (e.g., suppliers, contract manufacturers, service and distribution partners, etc.) involved in global supply chains.

The paradox is that there is so much information available today to make better decisions—everything from market trends, detailed consumer data, real-time IoT streams, and many more. Most companies recognize this, yet very few are able to leverage all this information for better planning and decision-making. One of the key roadblocks is the inability of traditional enterprise software to process these vast amounts of data, let alone derive knowledge and improved outcomes with the help of modern software algorithms.

o9’s mission is to leverage the power of data and artificial intelligence to help companies make better decisions. With the :o9 Digital Brain platform, companies are able to forecast demand more accurately, detect demand and supply risks and opportunities earlier, evaluate what-if scenarios in real-time, match demand and supply intelligently, and drive alignment across their entire value chain—across customers, internal stakeholders, suppliers, contract manufacturers, and other supply partners.

We believe the :o9 Digital Brain is the most valuable platform for enterprises to help drive supply chain agility, revenue growth, and optimal financial performance, and that better decisions for companies equal a better outcome for our planet

READ THE FULL T-MOBILE DIGITAL REPORT HERE