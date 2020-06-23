ObjectSharp: building cloud-first digital transformation

ObjectSharp consists of a team of senior software development professionals and industry-leading experts.

These individuals are the backbone of the company’s proposition, bringing tactical experience of implementing sophisticated and innovative real-world solutions.

ObjectSharp partners with companies to provide innovative business solutions that deliver a cloud-first digital transformation.

To do so, it focuses closely on embedding itself in its partner’s business and remains dedicated to improving people, processes and products.

End-to-end transformation

Such an approach means that ObjectSharp works with customers from the ideation and design phase, through embedded Agile and CI/CD automation and cloud-first, serverless architecture, and on to DevOps, microservice orchestration and automated testing.

Unlike other consultancies, the company’s team of experts achieve this through a close and technology-driven relationship.

The aim of this isn’t to simply deliver technology and close a project. Rather, ObjectSharp believes in the fostering of innovation within its partner company so as to deliver true value both to the business and its end users.

Building software the right way

ObjectSharp works with companies and organisations with an ambition to lead their sector through the innovative use and deployment of software.

The company’s range of services covers:

Product ideation and business analysis

User experience and design

Embedded Agile and leadership coaching

Cloud-first and serverless app development

CI/CD, DevOps and microservices orchestration

Automated QA testing

Governance and monitoring

With regards to cloud, ObjectSharp is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner - and a recognised leader - in Microsoft Azure cloud.

There are several advantages to a cloud-first software delivery, says ObjectSharp. Accordingly, the company works with its partners to leverage the benefits of automation and scalability that a cloud environment offers.

The company offers enterprise cloud onboarding, for example. This delivers a pragmatic and proven approach to scalable cloud adoption, that enables businesses to see value from the very early stages of their cloud adoption journey.

Similarly, ObjectSharp has a proven approach to software as a service transformation. This includes the building of a specific roadmap that takes into account all key architectural, security and operational factors.

For those companies moving to Azure DevOps, ObjectSharp uses Microsoft’s Cloud Collaboration Environment for Development Teams.

This allows organisations to streamline operations, free up IT resources and budget and gain access to the latest innovative technologies.

Partners

Naturally, ObjectSharp works with industry leading and globally recognised names to deploy mission-critical cloud software that works at scale and ensures a successful digital transformation journey.

This includes Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).

The Canadian defined benefit pension plan, which is tailored to the healthcare sector, has recently reached the end of a sweeping three-year IT strategy based one a cloud-first approach, the adoption of Agile working methods and a flattening of the IT team structure.

The delivery of the strategy, as SVP Information Technology & Facilities Services, Reno Bugiardini recently told FinTech magazine, has been a huge success and further aligned the company’s IT team with the broader organisational strategy.

