Oliver: digital transformation in benefits administration

Oliver is transforming the way in which companies administer their benefits and retirement plans.

The business has some 40 years of experience in building bespoke benefits technology solutions for clients.

During that time it has worked with companies from the smallest, single employers to large multi-employers groups, giving it unique insight into best practices and the importance of a well delivered benefits administration programme.

Today, Oliver’s mission is to serve its customers - regional and national clients across Canada - through the delivery of innovative technology that plays an essential role in the way in which employee benefits are administered.

It does this through its innovative software solution. Oliver’s comprehensive product allows for multiple plans and employers, or one simple plan.

It can also be configured for a single- or multi-employer environment.

Take Oliver Admin as an example. This software uses simple workflows to guide administrators through complex daily and monthly tasks. It also uses smart automation tools that ensure a more efficient running of bulk processes.

Oliver Admin covers several areas of benefits administration, including document management and smart organisation, comprehensive reporting capabilities, advanced use of data to provide audit tracking services, and the automation of key administrative tasks.

Oliver also provides customers with a dedicated portal building solution for advisors, employers or employees.

This enables, among other things, a customer to have greater control over the end-user experience thanks to an intuitive and easy to navigate dashboard that only provides relevant information.

Similarly, Oliver Portals improve administration workload within the organisation. For example, by creating a dedicated employee portal, employees are encouraged to engage by themselves rather than using valuable administration time.

Oliver works with several leading organisations across a number of sectors. These include PPI Benefits, a division of Canadian insurance and financial services company PPI.

In this instance, PPI Benefits has been in the midst of a digital transformation journey in which companies such as Oliver have played a crucial role.

