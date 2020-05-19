ON24 Launches Business Training Solutions

ON24 debuted last week their newest online solution software that will provide enterprises on-demand interactive training services available anytime, anywhere and in 15 different languages. Boasting a potential savings of more than $1.4 million and 59,000 training hours, ON24’s Virtual Corporate University (VCU) is the go-to software for corporate learning.

“With the Virtual Corporate University, ON24 has developed an engaging training solution that serves global companies even more effectively,” commented Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24. “The ON24 virtual learning platform gives the end user unprecedented access to online educational content while enabling employers to scale virtual training quickly, share institutional knowledge more effectively, and save time and cost versus live training.”

VCU was created to offer a platform that facilitates educated learning, peer collaboration, social and social learning that will allow businesses to create a more knowledgeable workforce while saving on costs. Facilitating companywide presentations via virtual auditoriums or virtual classrooms, the software has a multitude of options for relaying information. Even tfurther, with the integrated social media sharing options, VCU promotes the sharing of new knowledge through blogs, forums and group discussions.



ON24’s Virtual Corporate University includes the ability to connect to Learning Management Systems and document databases as well as an analytical measure of key metrics such as attendance, discussions, and time spent in session.

Other features include the following opportunities that VCU will be beneficial to businesses and organizations: