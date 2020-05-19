Article
Technology & AI

ON24 Launches Business Training Solutions

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

ON24 debuted last week their newest online solution software that will provide enterprises on-demand interactive training services available anytime, anywhere and in 15 different languages. Boasting a potential savings of more than $1.4 million and 59,000 training hours, ON24’s Virtual Corporate University (VCU) is the go-to software for corporate learning.

“With the Virtual Corporate University, ON24 has developed an engaging training solution that serves global companies even more effectively,” commented Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24. “The ON24 virtual learning platform gives the end user unprecedented access to online educational content while enabling employers to scale virtual training quickly, share institutional knowledge more effectively, and save time and cost versus live training.”

VCU was created to offer a platform that facilitates educated learning, peer collaboration, social and social learning that will allow businesses to create a more knowledgeable workforce while saving on costs. Facilitating companywide presentations via virtual auditoriums or virtual classrooms, the software has a multitude of options for relaying information. Even tfurther, with the integrated social media sharing options, VCU promotes the sharing of new knowledge through blogs, forums and group discussions.


SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

 

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

 

ON24’s Virtual Corporate University includes the ability to connect to Learning Management Systems and document databases as well as an analytical measure of key metrics such as attendance, discussions, and time spent in session.

Other features include the following opportunities that VCU will be beneficial to businesses and organizations:

  • New Hire Onboarding – delivering an engaging, effective and consistent onboarding experience for new hires and enabling a global orientation process.
  • Leadership and Management Development – flexible access to online training content, so managers can more conveniently fit training into their schedules.
  •  Sales /Employee Training – with an emphasis on new products, services, policies and skills, as well as providing direct access to subject matter experts for technical Q&A.
  • Partner Training – informing partners about products, services and new technologies and programs. The VCU environment also provides a channel for timely partner feedback.
  • Client Education – driving participation in new product and service training while enabling customers to discuss common issues and share best practices.
Employee trainingON24business trainingclient education
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI