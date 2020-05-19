ON24 Makes Business Webcasting Easier

ON24, a webcasting a virtual event solution provider, announced today its new webcasting software, ON24 Webcast Elite. Combining its already rich functionality from ON24’s Webcasting Platform 10 with an “unprecedented ease of use’, ON24 Webcast Elite will provide business users opportunities to produce their own branded and professional webcasts and webinars.

“Webcast Elite is our simplest product to date, but it is also a powerful content development tool that allows us to fulfill our commitment to both buyers and users with simple setup and an immersive, engaging audience experience that is available from any device,” explained ON24 CEO Sharat Sharan. “The most powerful webcasting platform is now the easiest to use. As the leader in webcasting for more than 10 years, ON24 has brought to the market both basic webcasts and, most recently, next-generation Platform 10 webcasting. The game-changing Webcast Elite edition makes ON24 webcasting a viable, affordable solution across all enterprise departments and for all businesses, both large and small.”

ON24 developed this software solution because of the growing trend in business of a do-it-yourself attitude when it comes to technology. Listening to market research, ON24 saw the opportunity to create a webcasting platform that adheres to simplicity of use.

ON24 Webcast Elite gives business professionals the ability to create, publish and analyze state-of-the-art audio and video webcasts in a convenient software package. “In just a few simple steps, you can build high-quality webcasts with your branding, right from your computer, with no experience or training required,” said Sharan.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

Which businesses are already using the software? SAP and Yammer, to name a few. The companies with early access to Webcast Elite are already claiming that the technology is elite.

“Because we can trust our webcasts to work, we can focus on making them better and more engaging, with greater use of rich media. ON24’s new approach to webcasting allows us to quickly and easily connect with Yammer users in a new and engaging way,” said David Stewart, Yammer’s Vice President of Platform, Partnerships and Marketing.