ON24 is Making Webcasts More Social

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
ON24 is providing webcast and social media solutions for today’s enterprises. A direct result of ON24’s recognition that two industry megatrends would emerge, ON24’s new Widget Architecture provides a perfect solution.

ON24 predicted long ago that webcasting would become an open application platform and that social networking and media would become required components of enterprise communications. A global leader in webcasting and virtual event solutions, the company’s new widget architecture on its platform combines a unique set of application widgets that will increase interactivity and engagement.

Steven Woods, the Chief Technology Officer of Eloqua, the leading provider of on-demand Revenue Performance Management solutions founded in Toronto thinks ON24’s solutions are exactly what it needs.  “At Eloqua, we are leveraging this technology to give our clients a clear view of their buyers throughout the entire webcast process,” said Woods

 

The new architecture strategy of “One Widget, Any Platform,” ON24 can develop a widget and make it available on any of its Flash solutions.

“The patented ON24 Widget Architecture not only allows ON24 to accelerate the delivery of new functionality, it also enables third-party developers to create and add their own Flash applications to the ON24 platform,” explained Tom Masotto, ON24’s Vice President of Product Management.  He added that over 50 widgets are currently available for ON24 solutions.

A combination of new widgets available include social media integration, such as Yammer, LinkedIn and Facebook, question and answer opportunities and more.

ON24's Widget Architecture allows for more comprehensive reporting and analytics which will provide clients with an unmatched level of attendee data and event intelligence. 

